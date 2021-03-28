Alirajpur: Legislator reaches district hospital from Bhagoriya fair, expresses displeasure over arrangements

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Legislator Mukesh Patel reached district hospital from Walpur Bhagoriya fair on Saturday after he received a phone call from the kin of a patient who was admitted in the hospital. The patient pleaded that better arrangements should be made in the hospital.

Patel inspected the male and female wards and received information about the arrangements made for patients. Upset with lack of basic necessities, he asked hospital management to upgrade facilities. Civil surgeon Dr KC Gupta and other doctors were present during the inspection.

The patients complained that television and coolers were not working, which added to their discomfort amidst high day temperature.