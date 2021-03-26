Madhya Pradesh: No swings and rides in Bhagoriya Haat in Udaigarh owing to covid safety, order stirs political bet

Alirajpur: Alirajpur administration suddenly banned the swings and rides after three days in the Bhagoriya fest, giving the reason that the operators of the swings and rides coming from other states may become the reason for the spread of the pandemic.

Jobat SDM Shyamveer Singh released orders on Wednesday evening for prohibiting the rides and swings in Bhagoriya fair. Consequently, in Jobat, Bhagoriya fair was without swings and rides.

Regional MLA Kalawati Bhuriya was present at the fair and said that the orders were a political conspiracy and asked the operators to set up swings and rides. The operators trusting Bhuriya, did as told, but the administration was already alert and the swings and rides were not allowed despite arguments of the MLA.