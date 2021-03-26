Madhya Pradesh: No swings and rides in Bhagoriya Haat in Udaigarh owing to covid safety, order stirs political bet

Alirajpur: Alirajpur administration suddenly banned the swings and rides after three days in the Bhagoriya fest, giving the reason that the operators of the swings and rides coming from other states may become the reason for the spread of the pandemic.
Jobat SDM Shyamveer Singh released orders on Wednesday evening for prohibiting the rides and swings in Bhagoriya fair. Consequently, in Jobat, Bhagoriya fair was without swings and rides.
Regional MLA Kalawati Bhuriya was present at the fair and said that the orders were a political conspiracy and asked the operators to set up swings and rides. The operators trusting Bhuriya, did as told, but the administration was already alert and the swings and rides were not allowed despite arguments of the MLA.
On Thursday evening swings and ride operators had reached Udaigarh in the Bhagoria fest, but all in vain as the SDM did not allow the rides to be conducted. The local swings and rides operators told the SDM that they were localites, but still they were not given permission to operate the swings. The operators were disappointed and returned in despair, cursing Covid-19 due to the loss borne by them.
District Congress protested against the prohibition of swings
District Congress president Mahesh Patel protested against the prohibition of swings and rides by the administration in the Bhagoriya fest and expressed anger.
In the press release, Patel mentioned that the government is behaving in a dictatorial fashion in regard to the Bhagoriya fest, which is the major tribal festival. He said that Congress won’t tolerate this and will come on the roads with the villagers to protest and the district administration will be responsible for it.
