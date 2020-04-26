Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Day of prayers, new beginnings

On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, Hindu and Jain community observed fast and offered prayers to goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu on Sunday. In Jainism, this day is celebrated to commemorate Lord Adinatha, their first God.

Further, goddess Annapurna was born on the same day. The day essentially marks the setting of Treta Yuga among the other three Yugas (Satya, Dwapar and Kali).

While donation plays an essential role in celebrations of the day, people often reserve the day for new beginnings. Planning their future and deciding their future course of action in terms of business, studies and other tasks is a part of most Hindu households.

“Any good work performed on this day invokes manifold blessings and at Khajrana temple, we have been distributing 1200 food packets every day through district administration to do our part for society,” Satpal Bhatt, head priest of Khajrana temple, said.

He added that the puja of Akshaya Tritiya was performed in households, where everyone prayed to Lord Vishnu to invoke the warriors in us to beat coronavirus.

“It was a major challenge for us to secure fruits and flowers that are generally offered in prayer rituals,” homemaker Jyotsna Tiwari said. She managed to offer the lord flowers made from paper and other craft items.

“Lockdown is must for our safety, it is the thought that counts much more than what we are offering,” Jyotsna said.

Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to invite endless fortune into one's life. “I had postponed buying some gold for my new-born daughter for this day, so though, the price was inflated I bought a small amount as a blessing for her,” businessman Kishore Sharma said.

Though Sarafa market and other local goldsmiths recorded a big loss on Akshaya Tritiya, some buyers went online to buy the yellow metal as an investment.