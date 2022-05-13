Agar: Bhim Army demands case of sedition against Pandit Pradeep Mishra

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Pradeep Mishra, a famous Hindu storyteller of Sehore city has again hit the news but for all the wrong reasons due to his recent statements. During a Katha, he demanded that the Constitution of the country be changed to make India a Hindu Rashtra. As this video went viral on social media Bhim Army Bharat Ekta Mission district unit, Agar on Friday asked for registration of a case of sedition against him. Members of the Bhim Army on Friday handed over a memorandum to ASP Naval Singh Sisodiya addressed to President Ramnath Kovind, here in Agar town to this effect.

In the memorandum, it has been said that Pandit Mishra has insulted the Indian Constitution which facilitates equal rights to all citizens regardless of caste, creed, colour, birthplace and sex. The sentiments of those who believe in the Constitution have been seriously hurt. Due to which there is resentment in the society.

On this occasion, district president Azad Ajay Suryavanshi, divisional in-charge Rajesh Ravana, tehsil vice president Jagdish, Vikram Solanki, Santosh, Vishnu Ambedkar, Dinesh Phuleria, Gangaram Suryavanshi and other Bhim Army members were also present.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:11 PM IST