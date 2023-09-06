After A Gap Of 4 Years, MPPSC To Hold Prelims-2023 In Same Year

MPPSC head office in Indore | FP pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), which is making efforts to bring the derailed exam calendar back on track, released notification for state service exam-2023 with plans to hold prelims in the proposed year itself, something which it could not do in the last four years.

The commission on Tuesday stated that the prelims-2023 for filling 227 posts lying vacant in different government departments will be held on December 17. The candidates can apply online for the exam from noon on September 22 to 12 noon on October 21.

Following efforts of the then MPPSC secretary Manohar Dubey, the exam calendar of MPPSC came back on track in 2014. In 2017, the MPPSC completed the entire process of state service exam-2017 – right from prelims to declaration of final selection list.

In 2018, the prelims and mains were held in the same year but final selection list came in February of the following year. Then MPSC could not hold any exam of state service-2019 in the same year. The prelims-2019 was held in 2020.

Thereafter, the exam calendar derailed and the legal tangle over government’s move to increase OBC quota from 14 per cent to 27 per cent contributed to it. With the division of posts into two parts – 87 main part and 13 provisional part, the MPPSC found a solution for carrying out selections even when the legal tangle continues of OBC quota issue.

As a result, it issued a selection list of state service exam-2020 in June this year. This year, MPPSC also conducted a special main exam-2019, state service main exam-2021 and state service prelims-2022.

While the selection list of state service-2019 is still awaited, MPPSC is claiming that it will also declare selection list of exam-2021 in 2023. The main exam-2022 is also to be held in the same year.

MPPSC media coordinator Ravindra Panchbhai said that the MPPSC has prepared a blueprint to ensure that the exam calendar of state service exam comes back on the track in year 2024.

We will complete all stages of state service exam-2024 – straight from prelims to declaration of selection list – in 2024 itself.

Vacancies may increase

As per information, the MPPSC is likely to increase the vacancies as the requirements from different departments for postings will grow. Some departments have not given their requirements for filling vacancies. As their requirements will come, the vacancies will increase.

Post-wise vacancies

Deputy collector - 27 posts

Deputy superintendent of police - 22 posts

Additional assistant development commissioner – 17

Development block officer - 16

Naib tehsildar-3

Excise sub inspector-3

Chief municipal officer-17

Cooperative inspector, extension officer – 122

Seniority issue tangle remains

While state service exam-2019 selection process is incomplete, the MPPSC declared the selection list for PSC-2020 on June 9 throwing up an issue of seniority among candidates selected through both exams.

Nearly three months have passed for selections of PSC-2020 but the government has not given postings to the candidates to date to duck the seniority dispute.

Read Also Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP Activates Poll Mode As CM Shivraj Flags Off Vikas Rath From His Residence

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)