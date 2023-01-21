Advaita: A spiritual journey of 7 travellers'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the purpose to inspire people, Devaki Pandit, an Indian singer along with Vaibhav Joshi have re-created and composed poems and prose on seven great women poets belonging to different regions of India named “Advaita”.

The song and compositions will be played for the first time on Saturday at the university auditorium in Indore. Devaki said, “We have understood different dialects and have worked on the language in order to get the crux of what these poems mean. There are many unknown great women poets in the country whose works have not only inspired people but also carry loads of knowledge which people must apply for a better lifestyle.”

The tag line “7 yaatri, 1 yaatra” (7 travellers, 1 journey) represents the life journey of poets within different dimensions. Joshi said, “Since the outbreak of Covid-19, everyone has been seeking motivation and one can find it in the poems which were written thousands of years ago.”

The artists claim that Indian classical music can bring better solutions to the problems people are facing today. Devaki said her motto is to reconnect with all the lost artistic life living lessons such as -- seven restless rivers of India travel a long way to connect to an ocean.

Technology has made music available

Devaki says the evolution of technology has made music more accessible to one and all. She said, “Hindustani classical music is now available to all those who want to learn or listen to it. The high-definition quality of music has also enhanced the experience of listening.”

Why Women poets?

“The quality of acceptance and surrender make women’s poetry stand out. After studying the poems of different artists for over 15 years, I have realised that women poets make it easier for people to accept what they are served with and believe in what they aspire for,” said Devaki.

Joshi said, “It is difficult to understand women, to get into the skin of a woman and to understand the psyche of a woman. Hence it took us over 7 years to start from scratch and learn about the ancient poets of India.

7 great unknown poets of India

Devaki has selected fine works of Indian poets irrespective of the region which are worth listening to. Her inspiration hails from “Bhavya Vata” a Marathi novel. Her composition includes works of Janabai, Meerabai, Muktabai, Lalleshwari, Gangasati, Akka Mahadevi, Andala.

