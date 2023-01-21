Indore: Panch kalyanaka Pratishtha Mahotsav begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panch Kalyanaka Pratishtha Mahotsava began on January 20. The Mahotsav is a traditional Jain ceremony that consecrates one or more Jain Tirthankara icons with celebration of Panch Kalyanaka (five auspicious events). The ceremony is generally held when a new Jain temple is erected or new idols are installed in temples.

On Friday, a huge procession was taken out wherein devotees carried a huge dome of 24,000 square feet. The mahotsav will conclude on January 26.

Mangan Gayan and Jinendra Pujan was organised before the devotees presented their dharma flag at Ayodhyanagar, the birth place of Tirthankar and Panch kalyanaka.

The head of the event, SP Bharill, and spokesman Manish Ajmera said this prestigious festival has been organised under the co-ordination of pandit Shastri from Jaipur under the direction of Brahmachari Abhinandan Shastri, Khaniyadhana’s Pratishta Acharya and Sanjeev Kumar.

The mahotsav will be based on plays displaying Tirthankaras life events.

A Ghat Yatra will be taken out for the purification of the altar, the Dhaidweep Jinayatan temple and a golden urn will be placed on the top of a flagpole and which women wearing saffron outfits will reach Dhaidweep from Ayodhyanagar carrying urns.

On January 24, a play will be performed as a form of enforcement of food donation with new devotion of Teerthankar Muniraj. A special Awak Sabha will be organised on January 25, in which discussions will be held on the Shravak Dharma by the Bavaks. A scholarly seminar will be organised. On January 26, Mangalagayan and Jinendra Pujan, Dasbhakti recitation and Nirvana Mahotsav’s Vidhi Moksha Kalyanak Pujan will be held. This grand event will be completed with the installation of Jinendra Bhagwant on the altar.

