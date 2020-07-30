Admissions 2020: Department of Higher Education to allow offline process in nearly 40 minority colleges in Indore

While it is gearing up to start centralising online counselling for admission to government and private colleges, Department of Higher Education (DHE) has reportedly approved a list of nearly 40 minority institute from Indore which will be permitted to admit students in offline mode.

“A list of nearly 100 minority colleges from all over the state has been approved by the DHE. The list includes around 40 colleges from Indore,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Suresh Silawat.

Sources in DHE stated that the maximum number of minority colleges are from Indore followed by Bhopal.

Colleges with minority status from Indore includes Gujarati College, Indore Christian College, Renaissance College, Shri Jain Diwakar College, Alexia College, ISBA College, Vishisht College, Indore Institute of Law, Arihant College, Comp-feeders College and Akshay Academy.

Colleges with minority status are exempted from centralised online counselling and will be allowed to enrol students directly on their own.

Lured by this benefit, more and more colleges in the state are applying for minority institute status. Till last year there were around 80 minority institutes in the state, a number which has been shot up to about 100 so far.

“The number may go up to 150,” Silawat said.

For minority college status, a college is required to appoint more than 50 per cent members in their educational society from the minority community. The condition of the minority institute is that such an institute will have to admit 50 per cent of their total intake of students, belonging to the minority community.

However, barely any minority college complies with this condition.