Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of reported COVID-19 cases as issued by Health Department on July 30

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 917 new coronavirus cases, 199 of them from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 30,134, health officials said.

With 14 patients succumbing to the viral infection on Wednesday, the death toll went up to 844, the officials said.

Four COVID-19 patients died in Bhopal, two in Indore and one each in Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Barwani, Ratlam, Sehore, Hoshangabad and Umaria, officials said.

The highest 199 new coronavirus cases were reported in Bhopal, followed by 101 in Barwani, 79 in Gwalior and 74 in Indore.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 74 to 7,132 and the death toll to 308.

No new coronavirus case was reported from eight districts since Tuesday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 3,191 active containment zones in the state at present.

Here is the area-wise list of reported cases as issued by Health Department on July 30:

1 Kelodkakad 1

2 Shri Ram Nagar Dhar Naka Mhow - 2

3 Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar -1

4 New Umariya Colony Mhow - 1

5 Ganesh Chowk Harsola Mhow -1

6 Bijasan Mata Colony Telikheda -1

7 Bajrang Mohalla Mhow - 2

8 Utkarsh Aangan Colony Mhow - 1

9 Suyash Nagar - 1

10 Moti Bangla -1

11 Victoria Urbane 12 Park Road -1

12 Society Road Betma -1

13 Choithram Hospital -1

14 Agrawal Nagar Nayi Bhumi - 1

15 Annapurna Colony Mhow Gaon - 4

16 Sai Bagh Colony - 2

17 Resham Gali - 2

18 Choral Simrol - 1

19 Near Swarn Vatika & Royal Residency-Pipliyahana - 2

20 Kaji Palisia - 2

21 Sanvid Nagar - 1

22 Shalimar Township - 1

23 Pipliya Rao - 1

24 Shivkanth Nagar - 1

25 Maa Durga Colony Rau - 1

26 Kranti Kriplani Nagar - 1

27 Agrawal Nagar - 5

28 Mt Cloth Market - 1

29 Triveni Colony Ext - 1

30 Janki Nagar - 2

31 Sarvahara Nagar-1

32 Y N Road Tukoganj - 1

33 Mukherji Nagar-1

34 Prakash Nagar - 1

35 Mangal Murti Nagar - 3

36 Luniyapura Mhow - 1

37 Clerk Colony - 1

38 Kumhar Khadi - 1

39 Valmiki Nagar - 1

40 Vrindavan Colony Banganga - 1

41 Sun View Residency-Old Palasia - 2

42 Drp Line - 1

43 Jagjeevan Ram Nagar - 1

44 Triveni Colony - 1

45 Nanda Nagar - 2

46 Bhagirathpura - 2

47 Dwarikapuri - 1

48 Peer Gali-Rajwada - 1

49 Sunder Nagar - 1

50 Manorama Ganj - 3

51 Sukhliya - 3

52 Sneh Nagar - 2

53 Usha Phatak/Jail Road - 1

54 Vinoba Nagar - 1

55 Highway Tower-Navlakha - 3

56 Khati Mohalla-Musakhedi - 1

57 Gumashta Nagar - 1

58 Scheme 114-Vijay Nagar - 4

59 Mahesh Nagar-Raj Mohalla - 1

60 Tanjim Nagar - 1

61 Shubh Labh Tower-Khajrana - 2

62 Chandan Nagar - 1

63 Ranipura - 2

(With inputs from PTI)