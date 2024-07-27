ADMINISTRATIVE CONFLICT | Tension In Dhar Over Hostel Superintendent Appointments Praveen Tomar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In the tribal-dominated Dhar district, which houses approximately 250 hostels under the tribal welfare department, recent unrest has highlighted significant issues regarding the appointment and conduct of hostel superintendents. Allegations have surfaced that students in many hostels face harassment and food shortages, leading to protests and rallies.

The recent incident at Eklavya Hostel in Garadavad village exemplifies these tensions. A newly appointed superintendent from the central government forbade a student from going on the road, prompting all the boys in the hostel to submit a memorandum to the district collector, demanding a tribal superintendent.

According to reports, students argued the presence of a tribal superintendent, emphasising the importance of culturally relevant leadership. Eklavya Residential School, overseen by the central government, had previously employed staff from the tribal welfare department.

The change in superintendent has been a point of contention, with the previous superintendent reportedly inciting the students. The district collector intervened, gathering information and calming the situation. The current superintendent apologised to the students, temporarily resolving the matter.

A similar situation arose in the girls' hostel in Dhar, where the removal of a superintendent led to a protest. Responding promptly, officers reinstated the previous superintendent at the students' request. These incidents highlight a recurring pattern across the district. Students, often instigated by outgoing superintendents, demand specific individuals in these roles, leading to administrative challenges.

The core issue remains that children, sent to these hostels for education, are instead caught up in administrative disputes. When contacted assistant commissioner of the tribal department, Brijkant Shukla, emphasised the need for stability and focus on education. He acknowledged the central government's role in appointing superintendents at Eklavya Schools, stressing that while Dhar is a tribal district, efforts are made to appoint tribal teachers in tribal hostels and scheduled caste teachers in scheduled caste hostels.

Shukla highlighted the need for action against misconduct and reassured that steps would be taken to ensure the welfare and education of the children. Meanwhile, the ongoing unrest calls for a closer investigation into the appointment processes and the conduct of superintendents, ensuring that students' educational needs are prioritised over administrative conflicts.