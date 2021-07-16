Ujjain: ADG, SP inspect archaeological finds on Mahakal temple premises

Ujjain: ADG Yogesh Deshmukh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla reached Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday and inspected the archaeological heritage unearthed during excavation work in the outer premises of the temple.

Research officer Dr Dhruvendra Jodha and Dr VS Wakankar told him that the part which is visible is the part up to the Jagti (waist), in the middle of which the part of the mandap (pavilion) as well as the part of the main pavilion is visible.

Architectural block is included in the antiquities of the temple found. In which pillars like Amalaka, Kalash, Manjiri, load carrier, Keechak etc have been found. The ornate pillars are adorned with creeper-vallari. Based on the idols received from here, it can be called Shiva temple, because idols of Shiva-family have been found.

Meanwhile, collector Asheesh Singh inspected the work of Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion Plan on Friday. He inspected site of the arch bridge and the corridor. The work of Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion Plan under Smart City is to be completed in two years. The entry point of the temple will also be from Triveni Museum. Through this corridor, devotees will reach the Nandigriha of the temple. The suggestion of building an arch bridge came up in the meeting of saints. The bridge will be built on the lines of Lakshman Jhoola of Haridwar. Collector said that it has been decided to increase the area of ??expansion of Mahakaleshwar temple complex from 2 hectares to 20 hectares. The work of the corridor under construction through Smart City will be completed in the next 4 months. The process of issuing the tenders of the MRUDA Project phase-2 will also be completed in about one-and-a-half months so that the expansion work can be completed in the next two years.