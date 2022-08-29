e-Paper Get App

Additional collector Rajesh Rathore takes charge of assistant commissioner excise

Rathore was given charge after assistant commissioner Raj Narayan Soni’s suspension.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 02:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh handed over the charge of assistant commissioner excise to additional collector Rajesh Rathore after assistant commissioner Raj Narayan Soni’s suspension.

Soni was suspended for his involvement in a case of fraud worth 4.70 crores. The fraud was committed by two liquor contractors. Liquor contractor Mohan Kumar who had taken the contract of MIG Group fled without paying his dues and Soni was held responsible.

Taking strict action in this matter, collector Manish Singh had issued notices to Soni and others. Collector Singh has also written a letter to the principal secretary commercial tax in the matter of revenue loss to the government and that Soni’s negligence in not investigating the fake FDR was a serious error.

article-image

