'ACCIDENTAL PM' in Indore: Doctor of Shri Aurobindo Institute finds several clots in all vital organs

Indore: These were the findings of the forensic expert of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Pankaj Nema who accidently performed the autopsy of a ‘COVID’ patient.

“A 40-year-old man, resident of Nagda district, was declared dead in the hospital on May 6. As he didn’t have any medical history, police considered it a suspected death and we went through his post mortem,” Dr Nema told Free Press.

The forensic expert said he was surprised to see multiple blood clots in his lungs.

“There were multiple blood clots which turned black. Not only in the lungs but clots were found everywhere like in the heart, brain and other vital organs. When I asked the family members, they informed me that the deceased was suffering from fever for the last six days and had breathing issues as well. His blood reports also suggested increased CPR and other perimeters,” Dr Nema said.