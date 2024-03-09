A Tale Of Hardship, Strength & Love: Matrishakti Mahila Mandal Felicitates Resilient Mother-Daughter Duo In MP's Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): As the world celebrated International Women's Day, Matrishakti Mahila Mandal, in Sendhwa took a moment to felicitate two extraordinary women whose lives are a testament to resilience, strength, and the power of maternal love.

Kalabai Koli, a widow who lost her husband early in life, raised her six daughters single-handedly by selling vegetables from dawn till dusk. Despite the challenges, she managed to marry off all her daughters, instilling in them the values of hard work and perseverance.

One of Kalabai's daughters, Jyoti, faced her own share of hardships when she lost her first husband shortly after marriage, followed by the untimely demise of her second husband. Undeterred, Jyoti returned home to support her mother in selling vegetables and also took up teaching at Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

Her determination to provide her daughter with a better life is unwavering, and she dreams of seeing her daughter succeed.

The story of Kalabai and Jyoti is not just a story of struggle, but also of love, sacrifice, and determination. They are an inspiration to all, showcasing the strength of the maternal bond and the power of women to overcome any obstacle.

Matrishakti Mahila Mandal recognised their courage and commitment, pledging to support Jyoti's daughter in her education.

The Mandal members, including Bala Sharma, Geeta Kanungo, Rakhi Maheshwari, Archana Gule, Krishna Sharma, and Pooja Thakkar, were present to honour these remarkable women. Their story serves as a reminder of the resilience and fortitude of women, making them true embodiments of Matri Shakti.