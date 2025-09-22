A Good Lawyer Must Always Know What To Do: Says MP HC Justice Vivek Agrawal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Vivek Agrawal of Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Sunday said that a lawyer must always hold professional ethics as they form the foundation of an advocate’s reputation.

“A good lawyer must always know what to do, how much to do, why to do it, when to do it and where to do it. Along with skills, professional ethics must always be upheld, as they form the foundation of an advocate’s reputation,” he said while addressing he valedictory function of a two-day Advocacy Skills Development Training Programme conducted at Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Sunday.

The programme was organized under the guidance of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Justice Atul Sreedharan, administrative judge and executive chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Jabalpur.

It was jointly hosted by the Madhya Pradesh SLSA and the Indian Institute of Legal and Professional Development (IILPD).

The training was conducted by senior advocates and experts from the Supreme Court, including Jaydeep Gupta, Priya Hingorani, Aman Hingorani, Rajiv Kumar Virmani, Sandeep Narayan, Vinay Sabharwal, Dilip Mehra, Sarvesh Chaudhary, Jamshed Vay, Reema Bhandari and Manjulata Gupta.

During the programme, young advocates were provided practical training in courtroom advocacy.

Interactive sessions were held in courtroom settings, enabling participants to gain hands-on experience. Trainers also collected feedback from the advocates to further enhance the program’s effectiveness.