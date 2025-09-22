 A Good Lawyer Must Always Know What To Do: Says MP HC Justice Vivek Agrawal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreA Good Lawyer Must Always Know What To Do: Says MP HC Justice Vivek Agrawal

A Good Lawyer Must Always Know What To Do: Says MP HC Justice Vivek Agrawal

During the programme, young advocates were provided practical training in courtroom advocacy

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
A Good Lawyer Must Always Know What To Do: Says MP HC Justice Vivek Agrawal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Vivek Agrawal of Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Sunday said that a lawyer must always hold professional ethics as they form the foundation of an advocate’s reputation.

“A good lawyer must always know what to do, how much to do, why to do it, when to do it and where to do it. Along with skills, professional ethics must always be upheld, as they form the foundation of an advocate’s reputation,” he said while addressing he valedictory function of a two-day Advocacy Skills Development Training Programme conducted at Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Sunday.

Read Also
JAYS Protest At Indore's MY Hospital Over Infamous Rat-Bite Incident
article-image

The programme was organized under the guidance of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and Justice Atul Sreedharan, administrative judge and executive chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Jabalpur.

It was jointly hosted by the Madhya Pradesh SLSA and the Indian Institute of Legal and Professional Development (IILPD).

FPJ Shorts
22-Year-Old Woman Earning ₹60,000 A Month Quits Her Job For THIS Reason; Viral Video
22-Year-Old Woman Earning ₹60,000 A Month Quits Her Job For THIS Reason; Viral Video
Mumbai: Suspect In Mobile Theft Case Escapes Custody At Mahim Police Station; Investigation Launched
Mumbai: Suspect In Mobile Theft Case Escapes Custody At Mahim Police Station; Investigation Launched
Apple India Set For Record Festive Sales with 28% Growth As iPhone 17 Outpaces Previous Generation
Apple India Set For Record Festive Sales with 28% Growth As iPhone 17 Outpaces Previous Generation
Prices Drop On Daily Items, Government Cuts GST On Essentials; Details Inside
Prices Drop On Daily Items, Government Cuts GST On Essentials; Details Inside

The training was conducted by senior advocates and experts from the Supreme Court, including Jaydeep Gupta, Priya Hingorani, Aman Hingorani, Rajiv Kumar Virmani, Sandeep Narayan, Vinay Sabharwal, Dilip Mehra, Sarvesh Chaudhary, Jamshed Vay, Reema Bhandari and Manjulata Gupta.

During the programme, young advocates were provided practical training in courtroom advocacy.

Interactive sessions were held in courtroom settings, enabling participants to gain hands-on experience. Trainers also collected feedback from the advocates to further enhance the program’s effectiveness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

A Good Lawyer Must Always Know What To Do: Says MP HC Justice Vivek Agrawal

A Good Lawyer Must Always Know What To Do: Says MP HC Justice Vivek Agrawal

Madhya Pradesh Legal Team, OBC Mahasabha Gear Up For 27% Quota Fight

Madhya Pradesh Legal Team, OBC Mahasabha Gear Up For 27% Quota Fight

MPPSC Exams Record Barely 30% Turnout

MPPSC Exams Record Barely 30% Turnout

Indore: SAF Constable Bitten By Snake At The Battalion, Dies

Indore: SAF Constable Bitten By Snake At The Battalion, Dies

Two Arrested In Indore For Duping, Robbing Jewellery Showroom Employee

Two Arrested In Indore For Duping, Robbing Jewellery Showroom Employee