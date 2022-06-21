95 candidates in fray in Alot after 3 nominations rejected

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): SDM, Alot Manisha Waskale examined the nomination papers for the urban body elections on Monday. A total of 98 nominations have been submitted by the candidates here, whose investigation was completed on June 20. The elections are scheduled for June 26.

During the scrutiny, three forms were rejected. One of the candidates from ward 14 had not submitted a caste certificate to contest elections under the reserved category. In ward number 5 and 12, two forms were filled by the same person, which were later cancelled. After these rejections, 95 candidates have been left in the fray.

The Election Commission will release the final list of candidates on June 22, as it is the last day of withdrawing names to contest the elections. The BJP and Congress have both released their lists of candidates.

