69 Jammu and Kashmir students stranded in Indore head back to home, Minister Tulsi Silawat bids farewell

As many as 69 students of the Jammu and Kashmir studying in the city returned to their State on Saturday using e-pass facility. The district administration made arrangements for their safe journey.

The Kashmiri students had applied for e-pass and were issued the passes by the district administration. They were screened at the Radhasaomi ashram and on behalf of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, district-in-charge minister Tulsi Silawat bid them farewell.

Most of the students were studying at Holkar Science College, DAVV and everyone thanked the State government and district administration for taking care of their needs.

Gurdeep Singh and Rais Ahmed of Baramulla said, "All our needs were taken care of and we are all healthy and safe thanks to the administration. We will never forget the treatment and will always remain grateful.