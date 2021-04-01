682 test Covid positive cases, 3 deaths in Indore

Indore: Indore recorded highest single day rise of 682 Covid cases out of 4,246 samples, on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 16.06%. Total number of positive patients reached 70,991. Three deaths were reported taking the toll to 965. According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Thursday was 9,36,418. As many as 3558 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department collected 4,446 more samples for testing--3221 RTPCR and 1225 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 4576 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals. Total 65450 have been discharged so far.