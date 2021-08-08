55-year-old woman raped in Indore's MY Hospital: Internal panel records statement of 20 staff members in four days

Indore: The inquiry committee constituted by the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration to probe the situation in which the incident of rape of a 55-year-old woman took place on the hospital’s fifth floor will submit its report in a couple of days. The committee has registered the statements of over 20 members of the staff, including eight doctors, nursing staff, security personnel and housekeeping staff. Along with investigating the case, the committee will also give suggestions to the hospital authorities to prevent such incidents in future.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr PS Thakur had constituted a probe panel headed by Dr KK Arora and consisting of Dr Paridhi Shivde, Dr Aparna Sharma, nursing superintendent Margret Joseph and administrative officer Samkit Jain.

“As the matter is a medico-legal one and an FIR has been registered, we’re not probing the incident, or about the accused, but only about ways to prevent such incidents in the hospital in future. We’ve taken down the statements of the doctors, nursing staff, security guards and housekeeping staff,” Dr Arora said. He said they would soon submit their report along with the recommendations. The recommendations will include a compulsory dress code for all the members of the staff and also that they carry their identity cards, besides a female staff member being on duty at night.

What was the incident?