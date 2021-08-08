Indore: Imposter caught in MY Hospital

Indore: In a major security lapse in the biggest government-run hospital of the state Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, an imposter wearing a white apron reached near the gynaecology ward on the first floor of the hospital on Sunday. When he reached the store room on the first floor, he aroused the suspicion of the on-duty security guards, who caught him. The accused was handed over to the police for interrogation.

“Our guards caught a man who was wandering around on the first floor. He was wearing an apron and pretending to be a medico. The accused introduced himself as Aseem, resident of Chhoti Gwaltoli,” security supervisor Sarvesh Singh Bisen said. He added that, during interrogation, the accused said he had gone to take medicines for a fungal infection on his hand. Meanwhile, the cops at the police kiosk in the hospital investigated the relationship of the accused with the staff members of the hospital and released him.

‘Said he needed medicines’

"The accused told us he had a fungal infection and had gone to the first floor to take medicines. His wife was deployed as a nurse in MY Hospital on contract a few months ago, while his cousin works in the blood bank. He said he was wearing the apron of his wife to avoid being stopped by the security guards," said Sarvesh Singh Bisen, security supervisor.

‘Cops will take action’

"A man was caught by the security guards in the hospital and was handed over to the police. Action will be taken by the cops," remarked Dr PS Thakur, superintendent, MY Hospital.

Earlier security lapses at MYH