Indore: ​A week after rape of female patient at MYH, case lodged against ward boy​

Our Staff Reporter

​Seven days after a 55-year-old female patient was raped in the MY Hospital by a ward boy when she had gone to the toilet, police registered a case under Section 376 of IPC against the accused on Monday.

Sanyogitaganj police station in​-​charge Rajeev Tripathi said ​the ​accused has been identified as Ramesh, who is yet to be arrested.

​The delay in registering the case was due to a combination of reasons. Initially, the woman alleged that she had been raped and the hospital administration had informed police, who had come to record the victim's statement, but she refused to lodge a complaint. However, on Sunday, she told media that the hospital staff had intimidated her and threatened that they won't give her the medical records if she went public, so she had kept quiet, but now she wanted to lodge a report.​

“I was admitted to the hospital for dialysis and in the night, on July 27, the accused ward boy took me to the washroom for administering enema but raped me,” the victim told the media person​ on Sunday.​