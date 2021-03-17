Ujjain: 5,000 loan waiver certificates found at scrap vendor’s shop

Ujjain: Over 5,000 loan waiver certificates were found at scrap vendor’s shop located near Kartik Mela ground on Wednesday.

The incident triggered a controversy as the aforesaid certificates were to be distributed during the Congress regime, but the turncoat MLAs toppled the Congress government before it could complete its tenure.

Minister for home affairs Narottam Mishra who was in the city Wednesday expressed surprise and raised question on facts of loan waiver scheme of Congress government.

The then Congress government highlighted loan waiver scheme in the manifesto which it released before Assembly election held in 2018.

The name of ex-CM Kamal Nath and his photo are printed over the certificates. As per report administration is trying to find out as to how these certificates reached to the scrap vendor’s shop.