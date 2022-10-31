4TH Infantry Marathon: Celebrating 76th Infantry Day

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Infantry Day is celebrated on October 27 every year to commemorate the landing of Indian Infantrymen led by 1 SIKH at Srinagar airfield in 1947 which saved the state of Jammu and Kashmir from ruthless and treacherous Pakistani invaders.

The Infantry School, Mhow is organizing ’The Infantry Marathon' with the title 'RUNVEER' to celebrate Infantry Day since 2019 with an aim to bring awareness about fitness and to bring civilians closer to the armed forces.

The first edition of 'RUNVEER ' was organised in 2019, which witnessed a large number of enthusiastic runners from different parts of the country joining the soldiers at Mhow for the Marathon. The second and third edition of ' RUNVEER ' was restricted to only armed force personnel due to the COVID pandemic.

The Fourth edition of the Infantry Marathon, RUNVEER 4.0 was organised on 30 Oct 2022 at Garrison Ground, Mhow to celebrate 76th Infantry Day. The event witnessed the participation of around 6000 people which included the armed force personnel as well as civilians from different cities of MP.

This event had three Categories; a half marathon of 21 km, a 10 km Josh run and a 5 km sprinted run. A festive atmosphere was witnessed in the garrison ground with the presence of the military bands as well as a display of Infantry weapons. This event was also witnessed fly past by three microlights Aircraft of the Army.

The brand Ambassador of this event was Maj Gen Vikram Dogra who has just returned after successfully completing the Iron Man challenge for the third time in Barcelona, Spain. Earlier this month, Maj Avinash Bajpai, the first Indian blade runner to run the full Marathon also ran the half Marathon. It was indeed heartening to see the enthusiastic participation of citizens of all age groups striving towards a fitter India. All finishers were awarded medals, certificates and a winner of various categories were awarded attractive prizes.

