431 test positive, 3 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 431 patients tested positive out of 5471 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 7.88% and total number of positive cases reached 50,763. Three deaths were also reported taking toll to 829.

According to CMHO bulletin, total samples received till Thursday night was 5,98,940 and 5018 samples were tested negative.

Department has taken 5529 more samples for testing including 3034 RTPCR samples. As many as 4287 patients are getting treatment in the city. Total 45647 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 222 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation. Department has reported 364 patients discharged as well.