43 test Covid positive, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 43 patients tested positive out of 3,837 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.12 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 57,012. One death was reported due to which the total number of deaths reached 918, so far. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 7,32,814. As many as 3780 samples were tested negative on Saturday. The Department has taken 3388 more samples for testing including 938 RTPCR samples .

As many as 1567 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 54527 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 71 patients discharged.