427 new positive cases, 4 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 427 patients tested positive out of 4,663 sample reports received on Saturday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 9.16 percent and total number of positive cases reached to 48,697. Four deaths were also reported taking the toll to 811 so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 5,73,374. As many as 4,226 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

Department has taken 4,842 more samples for testing including 2,702 RTPCR samples and 1959 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4,592 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 43,294 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 311 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Saturday as reconciliation. Department has reported 299 patients discharged as well.