419 new cases, four deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 419 patients tested corona positive out of 4,772 sample reports received on Monday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 8.78 percent and the total number of positive cases reached to 49,518. Four deaths were also reported due to which the total number of deaths in city reached 818 so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday night was 5,82,815. As many as 4,325 samples were tested negative on Monday.

The health department has taken 4,636 more samples for testing including 2,309 RT-PCR samples and 2,327 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4,439 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 44261 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 156 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Monday as reconciliation. Department has reported 388 patients discharged as well.