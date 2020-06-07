35 new colleges to be made exam centres, says DAVV

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has identified 35 new colleges for making them centre for undergraduate final year and postgraduate final semester exams scheduled to start on July 1.

“We are going to make those colleges as centres for exams which have not been made exam centres so far,” said DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

The moves comes following the directives from Raj Bhawan to ensure that social distancing norm is followed during exams.

A committee of five vice-chancellors constituted by Raj Bhawan had recommended for making all colleges centres for exams.

The committee stated that if need be then the universities can even make schools also centres for exams.

Following the recommendations, the DAVV for the first time selected 35 private colleges which never became centres for exams.

The university is going to hold UG first year exams from July 1 and PG first semester exams from July 2.

“BSc and BCom exams will commence on July 1 whereas BA exams will start on July 8.” said Tiwari.

He stated that as far as MA, MCom and MSc exams concerned they are going to begin on July 2.

The university is going to upload the timetables on its website in a day or two.

Tiwari stated that more than 56,000 students, including 44,000 of UG and 11,000 of PG courses would take exams.

UG final year exams were underway when the same had to be suspended in the March third week, following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

Tiwari stated that three papers of BCom, 10 of BA and 12 of BSc were left when exams were suspended.

Since then more than two months have passed but the exams could not be resumed following coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the Raj Bhawan provided a window from June 29 to July 31 to universities asking them to hold UG final year and PG final semester exams.