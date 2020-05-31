DAVV result: Of 32 MBBS students, merely one gets pass marks

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Sunday released its first results after more than two months of lockdown over coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The results of MBBS third professional (D-batch) students were declared. Out of 32 in a class, merely one student got pass marks.

As unsuccessful students alleged poor evaluation of answer books, DAVV washed off its hands over the matter saying the results were not prepared by it.

“The MBBS third professional (D-batch) exams were conducted by Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) at Jabalpur and results were also prepared by it,” said DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

He stated that the MPMSU had forwarded the results to the DAVV for declaration which it did.

The DAVV declared results following an agreement between the two universities.

MBBS colleges in Indore were previously affiliated to the DAVV but later they went under MPMSU.

Initially, the MPMSU had taken only regular students of medical colleges under its fold but not D-batch students. However, later it took D-batch students also under its purview last year.

But delay in exams by MPMSU led to protest by D-batch students. Eventually, it was decided that DAVV would take exams of D-batch students.

As third professional was the last exam taken by MPMSU, it forwarded the results for DAVV to declare it.