309 Covid positive cases, no death in Indore

Indore: Number of Covid cases are increasing swiftly in city and it again crossed 300 mark on Thursday. Earlier, 304 cases were reported on December 25. As many as 309 patients tested positive out of 3432 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 9 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 63510. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained to 944, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday was 877973. As many as 2930 samples were tested negative on Thursday.