26 Municipal Officers From 14 States To Learn Waste Management At IIM-I

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the idea of 'Key to success lies in collaboration', IIM Indore commences its first batch of ANVESHAN with a total of 26 municipal commissioners and senior officials from 14 different states of the nation as a part of this 4-day programme.

Commencement of its much-anticipated Centre of Excellence for Waste Management and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) launched on July 31. Prof Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore, inaugurated the batch. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav was the special guest on this occasion.

Rai emphasised the importance of ‘Jan Bhagidari’, which helped Indore maintain its position as the cleanest city in the nation through collaborative participation. "When geese fly in a triangle formation, the leader takes turns to conserve energy. This highlights the significance of trusting each other's strengths and providing encouragement when needed", he said.

Rai also prompted introspective reflections, urging them to define success in their own terms rather than comparing it with other cities. While you learn from everyone, do not compete with them. Redefine your success and analyze how far you have come from the last year in contributing to your city. "Let us together focus on the creation of a culture where everyone is focused on building a healthy, clean, and prosperous nation", he said.

Bhargav said, "In the past, the focus for Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) was mainly on infrastructure, education, industrialization, and resource management, but the Swachh Bharat Mission has brought about a change in this mindset". He praised the transformation in the thought process, citing the example of Indore's success in achieving cleanliness and development. "Indore, which was once ranked 47th, has now consistently held the top position in cleanliness for six years, all thanks to behavioral change. This change in the way people think about their city has been instrumental in encouraging citizens to follow the rules and contribute to its progress", he said.

ANVESHAN To Create Sustainable Future

Chair – executive education, Prof Subin Sudhir said, "We are delighted to inaugurate the first batch of ANVESHAN and equip our leaders with the necessary skills to drive positive change in waste management and hygiene standards”. By fostering collaboration, innovation, and cutting-edge learning experiences, ANVESHAN is poised to create a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future, he added.

26 Municipal Officers From 14 States

The first batch of ANVESHAN comprises 26 municipal commissioners and other senior officers. These esteemed officials represent 14 different states, including Gujarat, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Tripura. ANVESHAN showcases their dedication to advancing waste management and sanitation practices in their communities and regions.

