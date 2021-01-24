20 test Covid positive, no death in Indore

Indore: As many as 20 patients tested positive out of 3128 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.64 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 57315. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained 924, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday was 762408. As many as 3,097 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Department has taken 3,786 more samples for testing including 1706 RTPCR tests. As many as 671 patients are getting treatment in the city. Total 55720 patients have been discharged so far.

Active cases dropped below 1000: Active positive cases suddenly dropped below 1000 as 103 patients were discharged on Sunday while 423 were added after reconciliation.