2 lakh CCTVs in city, consume power worth Rs 2.5 cr per month

Indore: State’s commercial capital, Indore is under constant surveillance of nearly 2 lakh closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras which are consuming electricity worth Rs 2.5 crore per month.

This revelation has been made by Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.

Be it commercial places or residential localities or roads, you will find cameras everywhere.

All big shops, bullion markets, malls, electronic shops have CCTV cameras installed. These CCTV cameras have TV sets which also consumes a large amount of electricity.

For security and surveillance purposes, the demand of CCTV cameras is continuously growing in the city. It can be gauged from a fact that there are about 100 CCTV shops in which around five hundred people work.

Each CCTV surveillance set consists of three to four cameras and one LED screen. One camera consumes 20 to 25 watt of electricity (four together consume 80 watt) and LED screen gulps 100 t0 150 watt. The recording feature in the set also consumes electricity.

That means, the electricity consumption of a small CCTV set in a house or a shop, comes to three to four units per day. If the display TV runs round the clock, the consumption is increased to six units per day. The amount of electricity consumed in four units of CCTV is Rs 30 per day and Rs 900 per month, while the cost of electricity incurred on use of six units per day is Rs 45 and Rs 1300 per month.

Similarly, average CCTV sets cost Rs 1100-1200 of electricity. The electricity cost of two lakh CCTV sets in the entire city is around Rs 2.5 crore.