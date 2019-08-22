2 IMC staffers terminated for beating woman vendor

Indore: A video supposedly showing two supervisors of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) mercilessly beating up a woman vendor on Wednesday has come to light. As the video went viral on social media, the civic boy authorities suspended them.

The incident occurred when the employees reached MR-10 to remove handcarts from the road on Tuesday last. The vegetable and fruit vendors occupied the road near Toll Plaza on MR-10 causing difficulties for the commuters to pass through the area.

Local corporator had also demanded removal of vendors from the road. It is said that the Metro train project work is also in progress in the area.

On Tuesday, the IMC removal gang reached the spot and started removing handcarts when they had argument with the vendors. Two IMC employees thrashed a woman vendor when someone captured the incident and circulated it.

IMC Commissioner Asheesh Singh came to know about the incident and also saw the video and took stern action against the supervisors-- Anil Sharma and Dinesh Junwal. Both the supervisors were terminated from the service.