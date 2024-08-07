 19-Year-Old B Pharma Student Hangs Self After English Teacher Files 'Fake' Rape Complaint In Indore; Instagram Chat Revealed
They have provided screenshots of these messages to the police.

Updated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old B. Pharma student killed himself after his female coaching teacher filed a rape complaint against him. His family has accused the teacher of harassing him and threatening him of framing him in a fake rape case since a long time.

He was arrested following the teacher's complaint. The student’s father claimed that they paid ₹45,000 to the police to release his son. When they all returned home, the victim went inside his room and hanged himself to death.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Gaurav.

Check Out The Screenshot Below:-

article-image

Teacher Threatened Student

The family also alleged that the English teacher had been harassing the student, sending threatening messages, and attempting to frame him. They have provided screenshots of these messages to the police.

According to the police, the deceased, Gaurav (19), was found hanging by his younger sister on Tuesday night. He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to MY Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Gaurav's family alleges that two female police officers threatened him on Tuesday and demanded ₹45,000 from his father before releasing him. Gaurav's father claims that the women, identified as Gauri Tiwari and Kaushalya Madam, demanded ₹3 lakh at the women's police station. When they tried to show the mobile chat between Gaurav and the teacher, the officers refused to look at it.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report before taking further action. The coaching teacher was accused of blackmailing Gaurav and threatening him with a false rape case.

The teacher denies the accusations, saying the case was resolved fairly and no money was taken by the police. Local police officials also deny taking any bribes.

