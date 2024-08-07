Farmer Consumes Sulfhas After Broker Flees With Land Sale Money In Madhya Pradesh; Records Video Before Killing Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old farmer consumed Sulphas and died, citing fraud of lakhs of rupees by the broker in Indore on Tuesday. He recorded a video seconds after consuming the poison, accusing his broker of embezzling the sale proceeds of his agricultural land.

He took the extreme step at his residence under Betma police station limit in Indore.

His clip is now going viral on Facebook. He has also accused police of not taking any action against the accused despite his multiple complaints.

Broker flees with money after deal cancelled

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rajendra, son of Shankar Lal Patel, a resident of Dharawara Dham village. He was a farmer. His brother-in-law, Manoj Soni, alleged that Roop Singh broke a deal between Rajendra and another person for selling Rajendra's agricultural land.

The buyer gave the money to Rajendra, but later the deal was cancelled. He returned the entire money to Roop Singh and asked him to return it to the buyer. But Roop Singh did not give the money to the buyer, made excuses regarding it, and fled from the place.

Later, Rajendra was harassed for the money, and after being fed up with it, he took the drastic step. His family members learned about the incident when he vomited, and when they asked him, he told them he had consumed poison. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment. He is survived by his wife and four children.