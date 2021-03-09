184 Covid +ve cases, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 184 patients tested positive out of 2,887 sample reports received on Tuesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.37 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 61,227. One death was reported due to which the total number of deaths reached 938, so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 853501. As many as 2679 samples were tested negative on Tuesday. The department took 2979 more samples for testing--2882 for RTPCR and 97 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 1357 patients are under going treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 58,932 patients have been discharged so far.