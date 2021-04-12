1,552 C-cases, 6 deaths shock Indore

Indore: Condition of increasing Covid cases has become scary in the city with each passing day. City saw the highest jump of cases in a single day as over 600 cases were increased on Monday and the city recorded the highest number of cases i.e. 1552.

It is for the first time when the city crossed such a mark which also raised the positivity rate in the city. As many as 1552 patients were tested positive on Monday out of 8,553 samples tested which is the highest since the outbreak of the disease. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 18.15%. Total number of positive patients reached 80,986. Six deaths were reported taking the toll to 1011, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 10,01,860. As many as 6791 samples were tested negative on Monday. Department took 8657 more samples for testing--5206 RTPCR and 3451 RAT. As many as 8384 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 71591 patients have been discharged so far.

Reconciliation started again: Health department and administration failed in giving real time data of COVID patients even after one year has passed. Department has added about 213 discharged patients as reconciliation while 866 patients were discharged on Monday.