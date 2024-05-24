14 Identified Black Spots: Indore's Toll Continues Amidst Authority Inaction | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): In the heart of Indore lies a grim reality: 14 black spots, notorious for snuffing out lives in a blink. 86 souls have been lost in 87 accidents over three harrowing years. Yet, despite this blood-stained record, these treacherous zones remain untouched, as if death itself has become an accepted norm. As we trudge through 2024, the toll of carnage continues its relentless climb with 619 accidents in January and February alone.

These mishaps have mercilessly extinguished 50 lives and left another 473 souls to suffer in pain. Amid all this government records claim a paltry 2.72% dip in fatalities, a mere statistic in the face of overwhelming tragedy. But let's rewind. 2023 saw a surge of 7.50% in road accidents with 3,566 incidents, 257 more victims of fate and 2,806 wounded, scarred for life.

And, the year before reported 3,317 accidents with 264 lives snatched away and 2,749 left to bear the agony of shattered bodies and shattered dreams. Who is accountable for this bloodshed? The traffic police explanation point fingers at a lack of coordination, a bureaucratic maze where lives are lost amid paperwork and indifference.

The Indore Municipal Corporation, the traffic department, the Indore Development Authority, NHAI, PWD, MPRDC pass the buck in a cacophony of apathy while lives hang in the balance. In a mere 1.5 kilometres, a stretch of road tainted by death, from IT Park Square to Teen Imli Square there are three black spots where the line between life and death is razor-thin.

The identified black spots in the city are:

1. Luvkush Square (7 deaths in 9 accidents)

2. Rijlay Phata, Dhar Road (6 deaths in 6 accidents)

3. Dewas Naka Square (7 deaths in 6 accidents)

4. Best Price, Bypass Road (7 deaths in 7 accidents)

5. Omaxe City, Bypass Road (7 deaths in 9 accidents)

6. Decathlon, Bypass Road (6 deaths in 6 accidents)

7. Bicholi Mardana Bridge (4 deaths in 5 accidents)

8. Teen Imli Square (9 deaths in 9 accidents)

9. Rala Mandal Square, Bypass Road (5 deaths in 5 accidents)

10. Tejaji Nagar Bridge, AB Road (4 deaths in 5 accidents)

11. Rau Gol Square (10 deaths in 9 accidents)

12. IT Park Square (6 deaths in 7 accidents)

13. Vishesh Jupiter Hospital, Ring Road (5 deaths in 6 accidents)

14. Hukum Chand Ghantaghar Square (3 deaths in 5 accidents)

Wake up, Indore!

The streets echo with the cries of the fallen, the blood of the innocent stains our conscience. It's time to break the chains of inaction, to demand accountability, to fight for change before our city becomes a graveyard of lost dreams.

Free Press talked to Consulting Engineer Atul Sheth to understand the causes behind these accidental prone zones. He believed that most accidents occur due to poor engineering while construction of roads, such as the absence of wider turning radii and super elevation. He said to prevent two-wheeler skidding, slopes should not be made on squares or tri-junctions.

The merging and separation lengths of roads should be separated from the main road and should not open at the squares, he added. While explaining about the blind spots, he said that hoardings, trees, pillars and poles affect the vision line of commuters, creating blind spots and contributing to increase in accidents.

The height of the divider should not exceed 1.2m or 4 feet otherwise it will create a blind spot for the commuter. He believed approximately 80% of accidents happen due to poor engineering, while the remaining occur due to a lack of information or education for commuters. He claimed that currently, there is no traffic engineer in either of the authorities whether it is IMC, IDA or Traffic Department.’

When Free Press talked to DCP (traffic) Arvind Tiwari, he stated that they have conducted studies with experts to understand the causes behind accidents at these black spots, aiming to proactively prevent future incidents.

He said that they are using their limited resources to their fullest extent and are dedicated to reducing accident rates. He claimed that they have strategically installed speed breakers to address areas where accidents are likely caused by excessive vehicle speed. Additionally, they are installing signboards, zigzag lines, stoppers and radium markers to enhance safety and manage traffic flow effectively at these critical spots.

What is an Accidental Black Spot?

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a road accident black spot is a stretch of about 500 metres where either five road accidents involving fatalities or grievous injuries or 10 fatalities, occurred over the last three calendar years.

Some major black spots

Rau Gol Square Heavy vehicles mostly commute here at high speed leading to frequent collisions with smaller vehicles while taking a turn on circle. The wrong-way driving also contributed to accidents here as people came the wrong way to take a sudden turn of Square. The traffic police have installed speed breakers near the Square to limit the speed.

Teen Imli Square

Auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and buses stop to pick up passengers, forcing other vehicles to navigate around them at high speeds, causing collisions at this Square. This is one of the haphazard squares where people come from all directions at the same time. The traffic police plan to restrict buses from stopping at the square and to designate a stopping point a short distance away.

Dewas Naka

Heavy vehicles frequently commute here and the turning radius at the square is insufficient for these large vehicles. While taking a turn it leads to frequent collisions with smaller vehicles. People often park their vehicles incorrectly near the turn towards the ring road forcing other vehicles to navigate around them.

Blackspots Vishesh Hospital

A tanker entering the ring road through a dangerous cut threatening life of others near Vishesh Jupiter Hospital

Vishesh Jupiter Hospital Ring Road

There is a sharp turn on Ring Road here which can lead to collision while vehicles drive at high speed. Buses parked before Teen Imli Bridge on Ring Road to drop passengers and people entering the ring road through dangerous cuts also contribute to accidents.

Hukum Chand Ghantaghar Square

Sharp left and right turns, along with the height of plants over dividers, affect the vision of commuters, leading to collisions. The traffic police have removed the left turn dividers to prevent high-speed collisions.