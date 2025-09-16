 10K Drunk Driving Cases In MP's Indore, Yet Road Safety Big Concern
10K Drunk Driving Cases In MP's Indore, Yet Road Safety Big Concern

Truck driver who claimed 3 lives was heavily drunk

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a sustained, city-wide crackdown on drunk driving over the past 10 months, Indore was rocked by a tragic incident on Monday evening.

A heavily intoxicated truck driver ploughed into a group of people on Aerodrome Road, killing three and injuring nearly a dozen others in a horrifying accident that has reignited concerns over road safety enforcement.

According to police sources, Indore leads the state in drunk driving enforcement, with nearly 10,000 cases registered this year alone. Nightly checks have become routine across police stations. However, this tragic event lays bare a chilling reality: not all offenders are being stopped in time.

The driver, Gulsher, was so intoxicated that he could barely stand. When subjected to a breath analyzer test, his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) measured 200 mg/100 ml, nearly seven times the legal limit of 30 mg/100 ml. According to DCP (Zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani, this level indicates extreme intoxication, comparable to consuming nearly a full bottle of hard liquor. However, the exact alcohol level report will be given by the doctor

Police confirmed that Gulsher will be presented in court on Wednesday, and legal proceedings are underway. Investigations are also being conducted against the cleaner who was inside the truck during the incident.

Drink and drive action between November 2024 and July 2025

Month Action

November 485

December 1565

January 935

February 1077

March 2825

April 1609

May 877

June 765

July 1 to July 9 130

Total 10328

