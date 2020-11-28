ZyCOV-D: All you need to know about the Zydus vaccine candidate whose progress PM Modi reviewed today

According to the press notes available from July and August 2020 on the Zydus website, the vaccine candidate had had a successful phase one trial. "ZyCoV-D was found to be safe and well tolerated in the Phase I clinical trial. The company will now commence Phase II clinical trials from the 6th of August, 2020," it had written at the beginning of August.

"With ZyCoV-D, the Company has successfully established the DNA vaccine platform in the country using non-replicating and non-integrating plasmid carrying the gene of interest making it very safe," the press note added.

According to the revelations from the preclinical stage, the vaccine was found to be immunogenic in multiple animal species and the antibodies produced in animal studies are able to completely neutralize the wild type virus. Preclinical toxicity studies had found the vaccine to be well tolerated, safe and immunogenic.