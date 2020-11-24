When will Indians get COVID-19 vaccine? From cost to availability, here is all you need to know about Covishield

Compared to many of its competitors Covishield will be a far cheaper option, which in turn makes it especially viable for people in India, many of whom live under the poverty line. While Poonawalla had recently said that the vaccine would be priced at a maximum of Rs. 1,000 for two necessary doses, further details have now emerged.

According to him, the Serum Institute of India will sell the vaccine to the government for Rs 250 and to pharmacies for Rs 1,000 per dose. recent reports have also quoted him as stating that this price could come down to Rs 500 to Rs 600 in the private market for the general public. The cost for the government would be far less as they would be buying millions of doses.