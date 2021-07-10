Zika virus in Kerala: 17 fresh samples sent to NIV test negative

While Kerala sees itself under another threat of the Zika virus, according to a report, health minister Veena George on Saturday confirmed that that a fresh batch of 17 samples sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Alappuzha, have tested Zika virus-negative. The samples tha were sent to the NIV Pune were drawn from near the place of stay of a 24-year-old the pregnant woman, the State’s first patient identified in the state on Thursday.

As of Saturday, July 10, there are 14 confirm cases in the state and that the department is on high alert and monitoring the situation closely.

In the wake of rising cases of Zika virus, the Centre on Friday said that a six member team has been sent to Kerala to monitor the virus situation. The team comprises health experts and vector-borne disease experts. The situation is under constant monitoring of the central government, Agarwal said.