Zika virus in Kerala: 14 cases confirmed; central team of experts dispatched to monitor situation

Zika virus cases in Kerala went up to 14 on Friday with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirming 13 more cases.

The first case was reported on Thursday after a 24-year-old pregnant woman was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease.

Following this, the southern state has been put on alert.

Of the 19 samples sent to the Pune-based institute, 13 were found to be positive for Zika, according to the Kerala government.

The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain.

State Health Minister Veena George said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika. Pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have fever, the Minister said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers.