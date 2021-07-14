‘Zero electricity bills’: Arvind Kejriwal promises Goa 300 units of free electricity, waiving off old bills if AAP voted to power

As for farmers, free electricity will be given for agricultural work, he said. According to Kejriwal, there is a need to strengthen the whole system.

He further said that AAP will take stock of the needs of the people of Goa and prepare an agenda for the next five years. On Tuesday, Kejriwal said that Goa 'wants changes' and 'honest politics' and there is no shortage of funds.

AAP convener had earlier visited Dehradun in Uttarakhand and guaranteed 300 units of free electricity to the people, with a special mention of farmers, while also offering to waive off old electricity bills if the party is voted to power in the state.

The AAP is contesting elections in five states in 2022, including Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Earlier, he had visited Punjab and Uttarakhand. Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity if the AAP comes to the power in these states.