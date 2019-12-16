Youth, students have woken up: Sonia's warning to Modi

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday warned Prime Minister Modi that the youth power and student power has woken up to bring a new change in the country.

In a statement, she said the BJP arrogance and the police lathicharge on youths and students will prove to be the beginning of the end of the Modi government. She noted that the Modi Government has itself given birth to violence and divisiveness.

Sonia said the government's role is to maintain peace and harmony and protect the Constitution, but how would the country be run when those in the government instigate violence, attacks on the Constitution, care hoots to the laws and get the youths badly beaten up.

She said Modi government's intention is now clear. "Spread instability in the country, promote violence, take away rights of the youths and generate an atmosphere of religious passions. None else but Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah are the promoters," she underlined.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad refuted Modi's charge that the Congress was instigating violence against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, noting that the nationwide violence is spontaneous with involvement of no political party. The Congress believes in non-violence and peaceful struggle, he said.

Pointing out that the students are agitating against the government excesses, unparallel unemployment, violation of their rights and Constitution, Sonia regretted that the Modi government and its ministers are busy terming these youths as terrorists, naxalites and anti-nationals to create religious passion to divert attention of the people from their failures on every front.

She said the citizenship (amendment) Act or NRC (National register of Citizens) are only part of this policy of divisiveness to divert attention from the real issues facing the country.