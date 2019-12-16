Protests break out in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: A day after the Delhi police brutally attacked students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, students from various campuses in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry staged demonstrations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the police action. Prominent campuses that saw protests on Monday morning were the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras), Pondicherry University (a central university) and the Loyola College in Chennai. ​

​Similar protests were witnessed in Madurai, Coimbatore and tier-II towns in the southern state. The students raised slogans against the BJP-led Central Government and the Delhi police while demanding that the legislation must include a provision for granting citizenship to persecuted Muslims from Pakistan, Bangaladesh and Afghanistan as well as the ethnic Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka. ​

The protests were largely peaceful as many of the demonstrations took place within the campuses. In Coimbatore and Madurai, police forcibly removed students and cadres of the Students Federation of India, who attempted to enter railway stations to block trains. ​

Meanwhile, DMK leader M K Stalin has called upon his party cadres to participate in the statewide demonstration against the CAA on Tuesday. He charged that the without the support of the AIADMK's 11 Rajya Sabha MPs the CAB would not have become a legislation.​