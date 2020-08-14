Your Honour or Your Lordship? CJI slams lawyer for using the former; asks if he is addressing a US Supreme Court

During a hearing at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde schooled a lawyer for addressing him as “Your Honour” instead of “Your Lordship”.

The CJI asked him, “Are you appearing before the US Supreme Court? The use of ‘your honour’ is in US and not in Indian Supreme Court.”

The lawyer then went on to argue that there is no law that requires advocates to use a particular honorific to address the judges.

CJI Bobde said, “It may not be in the law but it is about practice of the court. We don't use ‘your honour’. Please use the terms that are used in practice in India.”

Over the years there have been a number of petitions filed in high courts and the Supreme Court, debating over the ways to address the judges, seeking a review on the colonial practice.