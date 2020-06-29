Bike enthusiast CJI Sharad Bobde was 'unaware' that Harley Davidson belonged to BJP leader's son

Meanwhile, it has now come to the fore that CJI Bobde was not aware that the bike belonged to the BJP leader's son. A dealer from the city had taken him to have a look.

Sources told TOI journalist, "CJI S A Bobde said he wanted to buy one after retirement and had asked a dealer at Nagpur to show him one. Dealer had sent him this bike and CJI took a feel of it without riding it." "The CJI does not even know whose bike was it, the sources said. He does not even know any political leader's son owning it. He just wanted to have a look at the bike, being a bike enthusiast through his life," he added.