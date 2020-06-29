CJI Sharad Bobde poses on Harley Davidson in Nagpur; Twitter wonders where's the mask and helmet

Meanwhile, after the picture went viral, Twitterati wondered where was CJI Bobde's mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the helmet. "Without helmet and riding a bike belonging to BJP leader's son, does not suite the Chief Justice of India," a Twitter user said. "Hello @DGPMaharashtra and @trafficngp CJI Bobde not wearing helmet while driving bike and also not wearing mask. Will any action would be taken according to IPC 188? Or laws are meant for only poors?" wrote another Twitter user.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: